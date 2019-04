Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer applauds the fans after his side defeated Borussia Dortmund 5-0 in Bundesliga play on April 6, 2019, at Allianza Arena in Munich, Germany. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bayern Munich players David Alaba (L) and Leon Goretzka (R) celebrate after their team's 5-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga action on April 6, 2019, at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Borussia Dortmund's players react after a 5-0 loss to Bayern Munich in a soccer match on April 6, 2019, at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bayern Munich players Javi Martinez (L) and Robert Lewandowski (R) celebrate after a 5-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga action on April 6, 2019, at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bayern Munich moved into first place in the Bundesliga with a 5-0 rout of Borussia Dortmund here Saturday, a dominating performance that puts them a step closer to a seventh straight title.

The Bavarian giants took the action to Dortmund from the outset at Allianz Arena, creating opportunities by employing a high press that kept the ball in the visitors' half of the field.