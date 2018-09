Bayern Munich player Renato Sanches greets the fans in the end of the Group E UEFA Champions League soccer match with Benfica held at Luz stadium, Lisbon, Portugal, 19 September 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL DE ALMEIDA

Benfica player Ruben Dias (R) fights for the with Bayern Munich player Arjen Robben during their Group E UEFA Champions League soccer match held at Luz stadium, Lisbon, Portugal, 19 September 2018. EPA-EFE/TIAGO PETINGA

Benfica player Gedson Fernandes (R) fights for the with Bayern Munich player James Rodriguez during their Group E UEFA Champions League soccer match held at Luz stadium, Lisbon, Portugal, 19 September 2018. EPA-EFE/TIAGO PETINGA

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring a goal against Benfica during their Group E UEFA Champions League soccer match held at Luz stadium, Lisbon, Portugal, 19 September 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL DE ALMEIDA

German soccer club Bayern Munich on Wednesday won their first match of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League season against the Portuguese Benfica 2-0 in Lisbon.

The first half of the match saw the total control of Bayern Munich, and Benfica's bad start became worse when Bayern's Polish striker Lewandowski marked the first goal in the 10th minute.