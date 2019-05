Bayern Munich team celebrates with the trophy after winning the German championship after the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt in Munich, Germany, May 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Bayern Munich has extended its Bundesliga success with seven consecutive titles, a winning streak that began in the 1970s and has been reinforced over the past decade.

The side has hardly faced any competition in the German Bundesliga since the 1970s.