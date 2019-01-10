FC Bayern Munich Thomas Mueller attends a practice session on the final day of their winter training camp at the Aspire Zone Foundation in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

FC Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer walks to attend a practice session on the final day of their winter training camp at the Aspire Zone Foundation in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

FC Bayern Munich players attend a practice session on the final day of their winter training camp at the Aspire Zone Foundation in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

FC Bayern Munich players attend a practice session on the final day of their winter training camp at the Aspire Zone Foundation in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Bundesliga giant Bayern Munich on Thursday wrapped up its winter training camp in Qatar, where the team, currently second place in Germany's top-flight, had swapped subzero temperatures in southern Germany for the balmy climes of the Arabian Peninsula.

A number of locals turned out at the Aspire Zone Foundation complex in the Qatari capital to catch a glimpse of some of the team's stars, such as forward Thomas Mueller, veteran Arjen Robben and keeper Manuel Neuer, who is widely considered to have the safest pair of hands in the world of soccer.