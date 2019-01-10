Bundesliga giant Bayern Munich on Thursday wrapped up its winter training camp in Qatar, where the team, currently second place in Germany's top-flight, had swapped subzero temperatures in southern Germany for the balmy climes of the Arabian Peninsula.
A number of locals turned out at the Aspire Zone Foundation complex in the Qatari capital to catch a glimpse of some of the team's stars, such as forward Thomas Mueller, veteran Arjen Robben and keeper Manuel Neuer, who is widely considered to have the safest pair of hands in the world of soccer.