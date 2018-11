Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac reacts during a press conference in Munich, Germany, Nov. 26, 2018, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Bayern Munich and Benfica. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac on Monday said he was confident in his squad, despite their poor results recently in the Bundesliga, and expected them to do well against Portuguese club Benfica in their upcoming UEFA Champions League Group E match.

Tuesday's game will be do-or-die for Benefica, as it is third in the group with just four points, a four-point deficit behind second-placed Ajax and six behind Bayern Munich.