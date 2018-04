Bayern Munich players warm up during their team's training session in Munich, Germany, Apr 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben (L) and his teammates warm up during their training session in Munich, Germany, Apr 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Bayern Munich's Mats Hummels (2-R) and his teammates warm up during their training session in Munich, Germany, Apr 24, 2018. EFE-EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Bayern Munich's head coach Jupp Heynckes at a press conference in Munich, Germany, Apr 24, 2018. Bayern Munich will face Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League semi-final, first leg soccer match on Apr 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/LUKAS BARTH

Bayern Munich was on top form Tuesday, on the eve of its first leg Champions League semifinal home match against Real Madrid, having secured its sixth consecutive Bundesliga title overrun Bayer Leverkusen (2-6).

The squad Jupp Heynckes is set to deploy versus Madrid will probably look very similar to the 11 he rolled out against Leverkusen.