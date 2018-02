Bayern's James Rodriguez (L) celebrates with teammates after giving his side a 2-0 lead during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Mainz and Bayern Munich in Mainz, Germany, Feb. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery (2-R) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Mainz and Bayern Munich in Mainz, Germany, Feb. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Bayern Munich continued its domination of the Bundesliga with a 2-0 away win Saturday over lowly Mainz in 21st-round action.

The latest victory by the Bavarians - and the failure of their closest rivals, Bayer Leverkusen and Schalke, to keep pace - leaves them with a whopping 18-point advantage with just 13 games remaining in the German-league season.