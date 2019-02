Javi Martinez of Munich celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Hertha BSC Berlin in Munich, Germany, Feb. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KOPATSCH

Wolfsburg's players (L) celebrte after winning the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and VfL Wolfsburg in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Feb. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Wolfsburg's Yannick Gerhardt celebrates scoring the first goal with teammate Josip Brekalo during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and VfL Wolfsburg in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Feb. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Mainz's Karim Onisiwo (2-L) celebrates scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz 05 and FC Schalke 04 in Mainz, Germany, Feb. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Mainz's Jean-Philippe Mateta (R) scores during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz 05 and FC Schalke 04 in Mainz, Germany, Feb. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABAN