Hoffenheim players celebrate their 2-0 lead during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen in Munich, Germany, Jan. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH

Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman (C) in action against Hoffenheim players (L-R) Benjamin Huebner, Kevin Akpoguma, and goalkeeper Oliver Baumann during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and TSG Hoffenheim 1899 in Munich, Germany, Jan. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH

Bayern Munich players (L-R) David Alaba, Sebastian Rudy, Sandro Wagner, Arturo Vidal, and Robert Lewandowski celebrate their 5-2 lead during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and TSG Hoffenheim 1899 in Munich, Germany, Jan. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH

Bayern Munich rallied from two goals down to rout Hoffenheim 5-2 on Saturday, while Schalke earned a 2-0 away win against Stuttgart in the 20th round of the Bundesliga.

With its latest victory, Bayern strengthened its grip on the top spot of the Bundesliga table with 50 points, 16 ahead of second-placed Schalke.