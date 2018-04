Bayern's Arturo Vidal in action during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Besiktas Istanbul in Munich, Germany, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RONALD WITTEK

Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal is due to undergo surgery for a knee injury, preventing him from participating in Bayern Munich's upcoming matches, the Bundesliga club announced on Monday.

Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes said Vidal, 30, sustained the right knee injury during the club's training session on Sunday.