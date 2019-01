Bayern's Franck Ribery reacts during the UEFA Champions League Group E soccer match between Bayern Munich and Benfica Lisbon FC in Munich, Germany, Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Bayern Munich has fined French forward Franck Ribery over words he posted on social media in response to criticism sparked by a video of him eating a steak covered in gold at a Dubai restaurant, the Bundesliga club announced on Sunday.

The video triggered angry reactions, to which Ribery responded with an insulting tweet.