Bayern Munich's Corentin Tolisso (U) jumps over Bremen's Niklas Moisander during their teams' German Bundesliga soccer match in Munich, Germany, on Jan. 21, 2018. EFE/EPA/LUKAS BARTH

Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller (L) in action against Bremen's Theodor Gebre Selassie (R) during their teams' German Bundesliga soccer match in Munich, Germany, on Jan. 21, 2018. EFE/EPA/LUKAS BARTH

Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller (R) celebrates his 4-2 tally with James Rodriguez (L) during their German Bundesliga soccer match against SV Werder Bremen in Munich, Germany, on Jan. 21, 2018. EFE/EPA/LUKAS BARTH

Bayern Munich on Sunday continued to lead the Bundesliga table after defeating Werder Bremen 4-2 in the 19th round of German league soccer action.

Bayern Munich stars Thomas Mueller and Robert Lewandowski scored two goals each to help the Bavarian club come from behind and secure its sixth straight win in the Bundesliga.