Bayern Munich's bus is seen at the NH Collection Hotel in Seville, Spain, April 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal

Bayern Munich's head coach, Jupp Heyncke (C), leaves the hotel where the team stays at in Seville, Spain, April 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal

Bayern Munich players Thomas Mueller (far R), Sandro Wagner (2L) and Joshua Kimmich (L) leave the hotel where the team stays at in Seville, Spain, April 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal

Bayern Munich on Tuesday trained at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville one last time before the Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Sevilla.

Coach Jupp Heynckes led a light two-hour training session to review tactics and re-energize his squad for the clash due to take place at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium Tuesday evening.