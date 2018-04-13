Andriy Shevchenko, Ukrainian former soccer player and ambassador for the UEFA Champions League final in Kiev, shows a ticket with English soccer team "Liverpool FC" during the semi-final draw of the UEFA Champions League 2017/18, at the UEFA Headquarters, in Nyon, Switzerland, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

The match fixtures are shown on an electronic panel following the semi-final draw of the UEFA Champions League 2017/18, at the UEFA Headquarters, in Nyon, Switzerland, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

The match fixtures are shown on an electronic panel following the semi-final draw of the UEFA Champions League 2017/18, at the UEFA Headquarters, in Nyon, Switzerland, Apr.13,l 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Spanish top-flight team Real Madrid is set to take on German side Bayern Munich in the Champions League semifinals while English team Liverpool will prepare for a clash with Italy's Roma, as revealed in a draw at the UEFA headquarters Friday in Nyon, Switzerland.

The draw rounded of an electrifying quarterfinal stage that saw favorites Barcelona and Manchester City knocked out of the race to Kiev by Roma and Liverpool respectively, while Real Madrid's second-leg encounter with Juventus ended with a hotly contested penalty and the subsequent sending off of Ganluigi Buffon, the legendary Italian international goalkeeper who perhaps did not imagine such an end to what was likely to be his last game in Europe's top competition.