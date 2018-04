Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara (R) and his teammates attend their training session in Munich, Germany, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH

Bundesliga giant Bayern Munich warmed up Tuesday in preparation for its UEFA Champions League return leg quarterfinal against Spain's Sevilla in a session presided over by head coach Jupp Heynckes.

Bayern heads into Wednesday's clash with a 2-1 advantage on aggregate after the Bavarians escaped the first game with a win thanks to an own goal from Jesús Navas.