Paris Saint-Germain players celebrate after scoring the opening goal of an International Champions Cup soccer match against Bayern Munich in Klagenfurt, Austria, on July 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon in action during an International Champions Cup soccer match against Bayern Munich in Klagenfurt, Austria, on July 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Paris Saint-Germain's Timothy Weah (L) and Bayern Munich's Javi Martinez (R) in action during an International Champions Cup soccer match in Klagenfurt, Austria, on July 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich on Saturday started off their run at the International Champions Cup, a pre-season friendly tournament, with a 3-1 win over Ligue 1 titleholder Paris Saint Germain after rallying back from a goal down at the half.

Both teams looked rusty and had a number of changes in their lineups, as international players had yet to return after taking part in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.