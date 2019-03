VfB Stuttgart's Marc Oliver Kempf (R) scores the 1-1 equalizer during the German Bundesliga soccer against Borussia Dortmund in Dortmund, Germany, Mar. 09, 2019. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic (L) scores the 3-1 lead during the German Bundesliga soccer match against VfB Stuttgart in Dortmund, Germany, Mar. 09, 2019. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Bayern Munich's James Rodriguez in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match against VfL Wolfsburg in Munich, Germany, Mar. 09, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry celebrates during the German Bundesliga soccer match against VfL Wolfsburg in Munich, Germany, Mar. 09, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Players of Bayern Munich celebrate after the German Bundesliga soccer match against VfL Wolfsburg in Munich, Germany, Mar. 09, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Bayern Munich trounced visiting Wolfsburg 6-0 Saturday to wrest back the top spot in the Bundesliga standings from Borussia Dortmund, who earned a hard-fought 3-1 win over Stuttgart.

With the Matchday 25 victory at Allianz Arena, Bayern (57 points) have a slight edge based on goal differential and finally ended Dortmund's long stranglehold on first place dating back to the sixth round of the German-league season.