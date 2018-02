Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and FC Schalke 04, in Munich, Germany, on Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH

Bayern Munich's James Rodriguez (L-R), Mats Hummels and Arturo Vidal in action against Schalke's Amine Harit (C) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and FC Schalke 04, in Munich, Germany, on Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski (R) celebrates with teammates after opening the scoring during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and FC Schalke 04, in Munich, Germany, on Feb. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH

Bayern Munich continued its peerless march through the Bundesliga on Saturday, topping Schalke 2-1 at Allianz Arena in a game in which striker Robert Lewandowski equaled a German-league record by scoring in his team's first 11 home games of the season.

Schalke came out with an aggressive game plan and tried to pressure the ball at every opportunity.