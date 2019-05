Bayern Munich's players celebrate with the trophy after clinching the club's seventh straight Bundesliga title with a 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on May 18, 2019, in Munich, Germany. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery celebrates with fans after the club clinched its seventh straight Bundesliga title with a 5-1 rout of Eintracht Frankfurt on May 18, 2019, in Munich, Germany. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben celebrates after giving his team a 5-1 lead during a German Bundesliga soccer match against Eintracht Frankfurt in Munich, Germany, on May 18, 2019. Bayern clinched their seventh straight Bundesliga title with a 5-1 win. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery celebrates after giving his team a 4-1 lead during a German Bundesliga soccer match against Eintracht Frankfurt in Munich, Germany, on May 18, 2019. Bayern clinched their seventh straight Bundesliga title with a 5-1 win. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.