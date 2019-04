Duesseldorf's Dodi Lukebakio (R) scores the 1-3 goal from the penalty spot during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Fortuna Duesseldorf and FC Bayern Munich in Duesseldorf, Germany, April 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Bayern's Serge Gnabry (R) celebrates after scoring the 3-0 lead during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Fortuna Duesseldorf and FC Bayern Munich in Duesseldorf, Germany, April 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Bayern's Kingsley Coman (L) scores the 2-0 lead during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Fortuna Duesseldorf and FC Bayern Munich in Duesseldorf, Germany, April 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Bayern's Leon Goretzka (R) celebrates with his teammate Kingsley Coman (L) after scoring the 4-1 lead during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Fortuna Duesseldorf and FC Bayern Munich in Duesseldorf, Germany, April 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Bayern Munich on Sunday retained the top spot in the Bundesliga standings with a 4-1 away win over Fortuna Düsseldorf on the strength of a brace by Kingsley Coman.

The match, however, brought bad news for the defending champion because goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was injured in the 51st minute without any contact while trying to stop a ball.