Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after giving his team a 5-1 lead during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich, Germany, April 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH

Bayern's Sandro Wagner (L) and Moenchengladbach's Matthias Ginter (R) in action during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Monchengladbach in Munich, Germany, April 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH

Bayern's Thomas Muller reacts during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Monchengladbach in Munich, Germany, April 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH

Bayern Munich routed Borussia Monchengladbach 5-1 here Saturday in its first Bundesliga game since clinching a 6th consecutive league title.

Head coach Jupp Heynckes had promised that Bayern would be fully focused despite having wrapped up the 2017-2018 championship last weekend, and his team lived up to those expectations at Allianz Arena after conceding an early goal on a Josip Drmic strike in the ninth minute.