Fans of FC Bayern Munich celebrate prior the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart in Munich, Germany, Jan. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDREAS SCHAAD

Bayern's Thiago celebrates after scoring on the 1-0 goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart in Munich, Germany, Jan. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDREAS SCHAAD

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski (L) and Mats Hummels (R) talk to each other after the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart in Munich, Germany, Jan. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDREAS SCHAAD

Six-time defending champion Bayern Munich on Sunday routed Stuttgart 4-1, to keep pace with leader Borussia Dortmund, who has a six-point advantage over the Bavarian club in the Bundesliga table.

Bayern was unable to maintain the 1-0 lead they acquired during the first half and headed to the dressing room tied at 1-1, but they got the job done in fine form in the second 45 minutes of play.