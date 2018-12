Thomas Mueller (L) of Bayern Munich fouls Nicolas Tafliafico (R) of Ajax during the UEFA Champions League Group E soccer match between Ajax Amsterdam and Bayern Munich in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/STANLEY GONTHA

Bayern Munich's forward and captain Thomas Muller Thursday apologized to Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico following a kick to the head during the two teams' 3-3 UEFA Champions League group stage draw in Amsterdam.

Muller was sent off Wednesday for seemingly Kung Fu-kicking Tagliafico, who was trying to take down a high ball; the Dutch side's Argentinean player got stitches on the pitch.