Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry attends a practice session during a winter training camp at the Aspire Academy in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 05, 2019. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Bayern Munich's head coach Nico Kovac leads a practice session during their winter training camp at the Aspire Academy in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 05, 2019. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery (L) and James Rodriguez (R) attend a practice session during a winter training camp at the Aspire Academy in Doha, Qatar, Jan. 05, 2019. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Bayern Munich's Colombian star James Rodriguez received medical clearance and joined the team's training session in the Qatari capital of Doha on Saturday, head coach Nico Kovac said at a press conference.

Rodriguez, who was the leading scorer at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, has been recovering from a ruptured ligament in his left knee since mid-November.