Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller speaks at a press conference on the eve of the Champions League semi-final second leg match against Real Madrid, in Madrid, Spain, on April 30, 2018. EFE-EPA/Emilio Naranjo

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller said Monday that his side will not put pressure on the referees for the second leg of the Champions League semifinals against Real Madrid.

Muller recalled that Bayern was eliminated from last season's Champions League quarterfinals with two goals from Real Madrid, which he believes were offside.