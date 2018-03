Bayern Munich's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer gestures during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Werder Bremen and FC Bayern Munich in Bremen, Germany, Aug. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID HECKER

Bayern Munich and Germany captain Manuel Neuer on Tuesday returned to perform running exercises on the pitch at the Bavarian club's sports city, a step toward the goalkeeper's return to play after a long absence due to injury.

Neuer underwent surgery for a left foot injury in September and has not returned to the field since.