Bayern's Franck Ribery (R) and Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez (L) in action during the UEFA Champions League semi final, first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, 25 April 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RONALD WITTEK

French winger Franck Ribery signed one year contract extension with Bayern Munich until 2019, the Bundesliga champions announced Monday.

Since joining Bayern in 2007, Ribery, 35, helped the team win the German first-tier league title eight times, tying a record set by Bastian Schweinsteiger, Mehmet Scholl and Oliver Kahn.