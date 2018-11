Munich's player Renato Sanchez reacts during a press conference in Munich, Germany, Nov. 26, 2018, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Benfica Lissabon. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches on Monday said that having the chance to play against his former team Benfica in UEFA Champions League group stage is a special event for him.

Bayern Munich hosts Benfica at the Allianz Arena stadium in a UCL Group E clash Tuesday. The Portuguese side needs to win its remaining two matches if it wants any chance of qualifying for the last-16.