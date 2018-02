Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Werder Bremen and FC Bayern Munich in Bremen, Germany, 26 August 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID HECKER

Spanish soccer player Thiago Alcántara was set to make a return to the pitch as part of Bayern Munich's squad for a match against Wolfsburg after being out for over two months due to injury.

The player would be putting in his first appearance on the pitch this year, having sustained a thigh injury during a Champions League away match against Anderlecht back in Nov.