Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal (L) in action against Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon (R) during their teams' UEFA Champions League group B soccer match in Glasgow, Scotland, on Oct. 31, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROBERT PERRY

Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal successfully underwent knee surgery and is to be sidelined for the rest of Bayern Munich's season, the German club announced Tuesday.

The Bavarian side, which has already claimed the Bundesliga title this season, explained that the surgery was performed on Monday in Augsburg, Germany.