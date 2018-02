Werder Bremen's Zlatko Junuzovic (L) in action against Hamburg's Walace (C) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Werder Bremen and Hamburg SV (HSV) in Bremen, Germany, on Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID HECKER

Stuttgart's players celebrate after the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt in Stuttgart, Germany, on Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI EMBARGO CONDITIONS

Hertha Berlin's Fabian Lustenberger (L) in action against Bayern's Robert Lewandowski (R) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Hertha BSC Berlin in Munich, Germany, on Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH EMBARGO CONDITIONS

Bayern Munich's winning streak over 11 league matches ended on Saturday, when the Bundesliga leader was held 0-0 against Hertha Berlin in the 24th round of the German league.

Despite the home draw, Bayern continues to top the Bundesliga table with 60 points, 20 points ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund.