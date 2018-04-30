Bayern's Thiago (L) and Bayern's Rafinha (R) celebrate during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt in Munich, Germany, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/LUKAS BARTH

Bayern Munich left for Spain Monday ahead of its Champions League semifinal clash in the capital against Real Madrid, but injured Jerome Boateng and Arjen Robben were notable absences aboard the plane, with Austrian David Alaba stepping up to the plate.

Head coach Jupp Hyenckes announced his 21-strong team sheet which included: Sven Ulreich, Tom Starke, Christian Früchtl, Sandro Wagner, Niklas Süle, Mats Hummels, Thiago, Frank Ribéry, Jaci Martinez, Robert Lewandoski, Rafinha, Juan Bernat, Lars Lukas Mai, Meritan Shabani, Sebastian Rudy, Corentin Tolisso, Thomas Müller, David Alaba, Niklas Dorsch and Joshua Kimmich.