Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski (R) celebrates with teammate Sebastian Rudy (L) after giving his team a 2-0 lead during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Hannover 96 and Bayern Munich in Hanover, Germany, on April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski (L) celebrates with teammate Niklas Suele (R) after giving his team a 2-0 lead during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Hannover 96 and Bayern in Hanover, Germany, on April 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Bayern Munich on Saturday shut out Hannover 3-0, while Hoffenheim thrashed Leipzig 5-2 in the Bundesliga 31st round.

After a goalless first half, Bayern forward Thomas Mueller opened the scoring for the Bundesliga champions in the 57th minute, while his teammate Robert Lewandowski doubled the lead 16 minutes later.