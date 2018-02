Bayern Munich players Sandro Wagner (L) and Javi Martinez (C) in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Bayern Munich in Wolfsburg, Germany, on Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben (L) in action against Wolfsburg's Gian-Luca Itter (R) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Bayern Munich in Wolfsburg, Germany, on Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Wolfsburg players celebrate their 1-0 lead during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Bayern Munich in Wolfsburg, Germany, on Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski (R) celebrates with his teammates after giving his side a 2-1 lead from the penalty spot during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Bayern Munich in Wolfsburg, Germany, on Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Bayern Munich on Saturday came from behind to score the winning goal in stoppage time, beating Wolfsburg 2-1 in the Bundesliga 23rd round and chalking up a 10th consecutive victory in the German league.

Robert Lewandowski scored the late winner for Bayern, which continues to lead the league standings.