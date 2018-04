Bayern's Sandro Wagner (L) scores during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt in Munich, Germany, April 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Lukas Barth

(L-R) Bayern's players Thiago, Sandro Wagner, Rafinha and Sebastian Rudy celebrate during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt in Munich, Germany, April 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Lukas Barth

Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich on Saturday extended its winning streak by thrashing Eintracht Frankfurt 4-1 in the 32nd round of the German league.

The big win comes ahead of the Champions League semi-final second leg match between Bayern and Real Madrid next Tuesday.