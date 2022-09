Bayer Leverkusen's Kerem Demirbay (C) in action against Atletico's Marcos Llorente during the UEFA Champions League Group B match in Leverkusen, Germany, on 13 September 2022. EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby (L) beats Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Ivo Grbic during the UEFA Champions League Group B match at BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, on 13 September 2022. EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson (L) reacts to a shot from Ajax's Mohammed Kudus during the UEFA Champions League Group A match in Liverpool, England, on 13 September 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) in action against Daley Blind of Ajax during the UEFA Champions League Group A match in Liverpool, England, on 13 September 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Liverpool's Joel Matip (No. 32) celebrates with the fans after scoring against Ajax during the UEFA Champions League Group A match in Liverpool, England, on 13 September 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Bayern Munich's Lucas Hernandez (L) scores against FC Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League Group C match in Munich, Germany, on 13 September 2022. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (L) in action against Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski (C) during the UEFA Champions League Group C match in Munich, Germany, on 13 September 2022. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane (R) in action against Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong during the UEFA Champions League match in Munich, Germany, on 13 September 2022. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Club Brugge's Kamal Sowah scores against FC Porto during their Champions League Group B match in Porto, Portugal, on 13 September 2022. EFE/EPA/JOSE COELHO

Eintracht Frankfurt's Jesper Lindstrom (2-R) celebrates after scoring against Olympique Marseille during the UEFA Champions League Group D match in Marseille, France, on 13 September 2022. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Inter Milan's Edin Dzeko (L) scores againstt Viktoria during the UEFA Champions League Group C match in Plzen, Czech Republic, on 13 September 2022. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Sporting's Paulinho (2-R) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League Group D match at Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon on 13 September 2022. EFE/EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES

Sporting's Francisco Trincao (L) battles Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League Group D match at Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon on 13 September 2022. EFE/EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES

FC Barcelona failed to convert their early dominance over Bayern Munich into goals and the German side prevailed 2-0 in Tuesday's marquee Champions League game as Robert Lewandowski failed to score against his former club.

Liverpool bounced back from a 4-1 rout to Napoli on Match Day 1 to beat Ajax 2-1, while Atletico Madrid were upended 2-0 by Bayer Leverkusen.