Bayern Munich's players celebrate after winning a German Bundesliga soccer match against FC Schalke 04 in Munich, Germany, on Feb. 9, 2019.

Bayern Munich cruised to a 3-1 victory here Saturday over Schalke, a win that moves the six-time defending champions into second place in the Bundesliga and heaps further pressure on league-leading Borussia Dortmund.

Playing without regular starting net minder Manuel Neuer, Bayern blitzed their opponents in the early going with a high press and created opportunities that Robert Lewandowski, James Rodriguez and David Alaba were unable to convert.