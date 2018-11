Bayern's James Rodriguez reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Munich, Germany, Oct. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Daniel Kopatsch

Bayern Munich winger James Rodriguez sustained a left knee ligament injury during a practice session, the Bundesliga club announced Wednesday.

Bayern did not reveal the estimated recovery time for the 27-year-old Colombia international, saying it would be determined during the coming weeks.