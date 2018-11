Bayern players celebrate after the UEFA Champions League Group E soccer match between Bayern Munich and Benfica Lisbon FC in Munich, Germany, 27 November 2018. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Bayern Munich on Tuesday overcame their recent crisis, winning 5-1 over Benfica, and advancing to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

A brace from Arjen Robben, another brace from Robert Lewandowski and another goal from Frank Ribery brought back the happiness to the Bayern team who had lost their last two matches and are 9 points behind Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.