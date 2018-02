Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (C) shoots beside Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (R), Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (L) and Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat (back, L) during an NBA basketball game at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Washington Wizards forward Tomas Satoransky (L) dribbles beside Philadelphia 76ers forward Richaun Holmes (R) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the two teams at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (L) dribbles beside Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (R) of Cameroon during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the two teams at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 25 Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (L) dribbles beside Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric (R) of Croatia during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the two teams at Capital One Arena in Washington DC, USA, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Shooting guard Bradley Beal led the Washington Wizards attack on Sunday, scoring 24 points to help his team break the Philadelphia 76ers' seven-match winning streak with a 109-94 to victory.

The win puts Wizards half a game up on the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference standings, with a 35-25 record this season.