Shooting guard Bradley Beal scored 20 points as leader of the Washington Wizards' attack, who extended their winning streak by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 119-95 on Wednesday.

The Wizards (5-9), who scored their third straight win, also had Otto Porter, who scored 15 points, while reserve Austin Rivers scored 12.