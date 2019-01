Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (L) in action against Philadelphia 76ers forward Jonah Bolden (R) of Australia during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Washington Wizards at CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Philadelphia 76ers guard Jimmy Butler (R) in action against Washington Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky (L) of the Czech Republic during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Washington Wizards at CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid of Cameroon (L) in action against Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant (R) during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Washington Wizards at CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Bradley Beal led the scoring with 34 points for the Washington Wizards, who beat the Philadelphia 76ers 123-106 at Capital One Arena on Wednesday.

Beal, who played for 37 minutes, headlined a list of four players with double-digit scores for the Wizards (17-25), placed second-last in the Southeast Division.