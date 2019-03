Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (L) in action against Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (R) of the Bahamas during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Sacramento Kings and the Washington Wizards at CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Mar 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Shooting guard Bradley Beal on Monday scored 27 crucial points, including 21 in the second half, to help the Washington Wizards beat the Sacramento Kings 121-115 and keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the NBA Playoffs.

The Wizards managed to edge past the Kings despite trailing by more than 10 points twice in the match.