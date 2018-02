Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (L) of Britain drives against Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (R) during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 01, 2017. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (C) drives to the basket during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 01, 2017. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (L) drives for a lap past Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (R) of Lithuania during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (L) drives against Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (R) during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Feb. 01, 2017. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Shooting guard Bradley Beal scored a team-high 27 points as the Washington Wizards defeated the Toronto Raptors 122-119 at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Thursday.

Beal helped the Wizards, who are 29-22 this season, to their third straight win without point guard John Wall, who had surgery on his left knee on Wednesday.