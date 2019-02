Washington Wizards forward Jabari Parker (C) scores during the NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Feb 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen of Finland (L) pulls a rebound away from Washington Wizards guard Wesley Johnson (R) during the NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Feb. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/TANNEN MAURY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Shooting guard Bradley Beal scored 31 points as Washington Wizards beat Chicago Bulls 134-125 at their home turf on Saturday.

This was the first match between the two teams since the Wizards traded Otto Porter Jr. to the Bulls for Jabari Parker, Bobby Portis, and a 2023 second-round draft pick on Friday.