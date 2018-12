New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (top) blocks Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (bottom) as he goes up for a shot in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (C) prepares to dunk past defending New York Knicks forward Mario Hezonja (L) in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (L) and teammate Washington Wizards guard John Wall (R) celebrates during a stoppage in play against the New York Knicks in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Bradley Beal scored 27 points as the Washington Wizards defeated the New York Knicks 110-107 on Monday night at Madison Square Garden.

Kelly Oubre added 21 points for Washington (10-14), while John Wall posted a double-double of 18 points and 15 assists.