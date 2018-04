Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (C) drives to the basket between Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (L) and Washington Wizards center Ian Mahinmi (R) during the second half of the NBA playoffs game between the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

A scuffle breaks out during the first half of the NBA playoffs game between the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Washington Wizards guard John Wall (R) drives to the basket while Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (L) looks on during the first half of the NBA playoffs game between the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

John Wall and Bradley Beal scored 28 points each on Friday as the Washington Wizards reduced their first round Eastern Conference playoffs series deficit against the Toronto Raptors to one game.

The Wizards won their seventh consecutive playoff game on their home court at the Capital One Arena, beating the number one seed Toronto 122-103 to put the best-of-seven series at 2-1.