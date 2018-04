Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat of Poland reacts during the second half of the NBA Eastern Conference first round basketball game four between the Toronto Raptors and the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Apr. 22, 2018. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (R) in action against Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat (L) of Poland during the second half of the NBA Eastern Conference first round basketball game four between the Toronto Raptors and the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Apr. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (C) in action against Toronto Raptors guard Delon Wright (L) and Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (R) of Austria during the second half of the NBA Eastern Conference first round basketball game four between the Toronto Raptors and the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, Apr. 22, 2018. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

The combination of shooting guard Bradley Beal and playmaker John Wall worked wonders for the Washington Wizards on Sunday as they came back from an 11-point deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors 106-98 and tie the first round playoff series 2-2.

Beal had 31 points - including five three-pointers - five rebounds and two assists, and was key to Washington's performance before he fouled out.