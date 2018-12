Green Bay Packers strong safety Kentrell Brice (R) makes a diving tackle on Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (L) during the NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Mitchell Trubisky threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns as the Chicago Bears beat bitter division rivals the Green Bay Packers 24-17 at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Trubisky completed 20 of 28 pass attempts in an effective and tidy display as the Bears (10-4) clinched the NFC North division to seal their playoff berth for the first time since 2010.