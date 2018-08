Spain's Beatriz Corrales in action on Aug. 29, 2018, against Germany's Luise Heim in the first round of the Barcelona Spain Masters badminton tournament. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta.

Spain's Beatriz Corrales celebrates after winning a point during her first-round match on Aug. 29, 2018, against Germany's Luise Heim at the Barcelona Spain Masters badminton tournament. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta.

Spain's Beatriz Corrales (right) in action on Aug. 29, 2018, against Germany's Luise Heim in the first round of the Barcelona Spain Masters badminton tournament. EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta.

Spanish badminton player Beatriz Corrales advanced to the second round of the Barcelona Spain Masters women's singles with a 21-13, 21-15 victory Wednesday over Germany's Luise Heim.

Corrales needed 45 minutes to wrap up her victory at the Pavello de la Vall d'Hebron indoor venue.